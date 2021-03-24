BG board expected to hire new high school principal
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the middle school library, 1079 Fairview Ave.
There will be limited seating, with the public invited to watch via YouTube:
The purpose of the meeting is to vote on a recommendation for the high school principal position and any other matters that may lawfully come before the board. Action is expected to be taken.
The board will also meet in executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of a public employee.
Zoom into Wood County history
Join Mike McMaster, education coordinator for the Wood County Museum, and the North Baltimore Public Library to learn about the history of Wood County as told through the experience of newspaperman Charles Evers. This program covers the settling of the Evers family in Wood County to the period Charles Evers was sheriff.
The History of Wood County - by the way of the life of Charles Evers (Part 1) will be held at noon on Thursday. This is a rescheduled program from March 11.
Join the free program using the Zoom link https://bit.ly/3tr4dyW or call the North Baltimore library at 419-275-3621.
VFW Post serves perch dinner
A lake perch dinner will be served Friday at VFW Post 1148, 719 S. Main St., from 4:30-7 p.m.
The $10 dinner includes lake perch, baked potato, cole slaw, roll and dessert. Carryout will be available.
St. Louis offers drive-thru meal
CUSTAR — St. Louis School, 22776 Defiance Pike, will hold a baked steak/baked chicken drive-thru dinner on Saturday.
Meals may be picked up between 4:30-6 p.m.
A donation will be accepted. Proceeds will support the school’s tuition assistance fund.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Extended: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 a.m. Friday, then a chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 59. A chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny on Sunday, with a high near 56. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 53.