Overnight parking still prohibited
Visitors of the downtown Bowling Green city-owned parking lots are reminded that violations of overnight parking and timed parking restrictions may result in ticketing of vehicles and possibly towing of vehicles.
No vehicles may remain within city-owned parking lots overnight without a current and valid permit. Vehicles in violation of this may be towed at the owner’s expense. Residents within the downtown may apply for a permit at the Bowling Green Police Division, which would allow for overnight parking within designated areas.
While the fee to park in city-owned parking lots has been removed, where parking meters are located, the charge for parking exists and meter violations are also being enforced.
BG school discusses finances, re-employment
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a finance workshop meeting at the Administrative Offices, 137 Clough St., on Saturday at 9a.m. No action will be taken.
The school board also will hold a special public meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. at the Administrative Offices.
The “public participation” session is on the issue of re-employment of Michael Canterbury during his SERS service retirement.
No board action will be taken.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely and thunderstorms until 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch.
Thursday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Southwest wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: A 50% chance of showers Friday. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Cloudy overnight, with a low around 36 and a 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 26. On Sunday, partly sunny, with a high near 43.