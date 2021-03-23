Wood County tops 12,000 cases
There have been 12,014 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 95 since Thursday. The health department updates local statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 210 deaths, which is an increase of one since Thursday.
There are 94 active cases; this is a decrease of two since Thursday.
There have been 590 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 5,727 males and 6,287 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 34,168 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 26.12% of the population. The number was 31,574 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 2,822,236 vaccines started, affecting 24.14% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 851,248 confirmed cases and 18,340 Ohio resident deaths.
Rape charges dismissed against Tiffin man
Charges have been dismissed against a Tiffin man accused of rape.
The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed all charges against Mario Antenor pending a continued investigation.
County Prosecutor Paul Dobson said the case was dismissed as it is still under investigation. His office is waiting to receive information from out-of-state sources.
Antenor was charged after police were called to an apartment complex on East Napoleon Road on Jan. 16 for a report of a sexual assault.
Summit Street closes for sewer repair
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be closing South Summit Street, from Lehman to Palmer avenues on Wednesday from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. During the closure, the sidewalk within the work zone will be closed to pedestrian traffic and parking will be removed.
The closure is required in order to repair a sewer lateral. This timeline is dependent upon progress of work and weather.
Drivers injured in roll-over crash
Tw0 drivers were taken to the hospital after a roll-over crash northwest of Bowling Green Friday.
Haskins Road was closed at Bishop Road due to the crash that occurred around 8 p.m.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reports Daniel Vollmar was westbound on Bishop Road and failed to stop for the stop sign at Haskins Road.
Summer Pollick was southbound on Haskins Road and struck Vollmar, causing his vehicle to overturn and catch fire.
Both vehicles had disabling damage and were towed from the scene.
Both drivers are from Bowling Green.
The accident report is pending. No citations have been issued.
Ditch fire caused smoke west of city
At 1 p.m. Friday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a ditch fire on U.S. 6 at Range Line Road.
The Weston Township Fire Department responded.
According to the department’s Facebook page, a passing motorist and a State Wildlife Officer stopped and were able to knock down most of the fire prior to arrival.
Firefighters sprayed down the entire area to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.
The likely cause of the fire was a cigarette that was not disposed of properly, according to the post.
Birth
Alexis Inbody and Nathan Meeker, a son, March 22, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 13 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 49.
Extended: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 56. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.