Korducki is Rotary Club guest speaker
Stanley Korducki, president of Wood County Hospital, will be the guest speaker of the Bowling Green Rotary Club meeting on Thursday.
He will talk about how the hospital has dealt with COVID and as well moving forward with new services.
The club’s meeting will begin at noon at the Bowling Green Country Club.
BGSU gymnastics coach speaks to Kiwanians
Kerrie Turner, the coach of the Bowling Green State University women’s gymnastics team, is the guest speaker at this Thursday’s Bowling Green Kiwanis luncheon at the BG Senior Center.
Turner is in her 14h year as the head coach of the BGSU gymnastics team. She has coached 10 Mid-American Conference champions and 26 NCAA regional qualifiers and also excelled in the classroom.
A native of Connecticut, she was a head coach at the University Wisconsin-Oshkosh prior to coming to BGSU in 2001 as an assistant coach. She took over as head coach in 2007.
BG man cited for trespass on St. Patrick’s Day
A Bowling Green man was cited on St. Patrick’s Day for trespass.
Officers with the Bowling Green Police Division responded to the 200 block of Pike Street at 1:04 p.m. They found Madison Bostelman, 24, sitting on the ground up against the west side of a house. He told police he had been drinking since 7 a.m.
The resident of the home Bostelman was leaning against told police he had come to her back door wanting to give applesauce to children.
A next door resident said Bostelman had entered her home and garage. A garage window home had been broken from the inside. There were no cuts on Bostelman’s hands.
A search of Bostelman’s bookbag resulted in a wooden dugout with marijuana residue, a one-hitter, a pill bottle with five blue pills identified as Adderall and a piece of foil containing six dots of blotter paper.
BG EMS was called to the scene after Bostelman said he was diabetic. He was taken to the hospital and was cited for criminal trespass, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 48. East wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 66. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Extended: Cloudy Thursday, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Overnight low around 37. On Saturday, a 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.