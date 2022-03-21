Prescribed Burn at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve
The Bowing Green Parks and Recreation Department periodically conducts prescribed burns at the Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve as a land management tool. These controlled burns have greatly enhanced the natural habitat for wildlife and assist with plant management - efficiently removing non-native invasive species that invade our local habitat and shade out native plants. Controlled burns are considered a natural resource manager’s most cost-effective tool for managing a natural habitat.
Given the correct weather conditions, the nature preserve will conduct a prescribed burn this spring to maintain the prairie grasses and flowers. The burn will be conducted by a Certified Prescribed Fire Manager, along with trained City of Bowling Green staff and trained Hancock County Pheasants Forever volunteers. The burn will be supervised by the City of Bowling Green Fire Division.
Should you be using the preserve during the time of a burn, please stay on the trails and maintain distance. Certain trails may be closed for a short period of time for safety purposes. Most burns require a couple of hours to complete.
For more information, call Cinda Stutzman, natural resources specialist, at the Rotary Nature Center in the Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve, 419-353-0301.
Quilters meet in Findlay
FINDLAY — Ohio Star Quilters of Findlay will meet on March 28 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Ave. The day begins with the business meeting followed by Show and Tell. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome to attend.
Questions may be directed to Pat Czaplicki at 567-250-8537.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 56. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Overnight lows around 48 with a 90% chance of rain. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: High Wednesday near 67. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Overnight lows around 38. On Friday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.