6-State Trooper Project netted arrests for drugs, weapons
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and other members of the 6-State Trooper Project collaborated to remove drugs and illegal weapons from our communities. This initiative began on March 11 at 12:01 a.m. and ended on Saturday at 11:59 p.m. The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, West Virginia State Police and OSHP.
During the 6-State project, OSHP made 21 illegal weapon arrests and 246 drug arrests. In all, the five participating agencies made 539 drug arrests and 78 for illegal weapons.
There was one Northwest Ohio stop: On March 11, troopers stopped a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Hancock County. Criminal indicators were observed, and a probable cause search revealed 66 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.
“By stopping drugs and illegal weapons from being on our roadways we are making an impact in our communities,” said Col. Richard Fambro, patrol superintendent. “The partnerships with our neighboring states help make the roads safer for everyone to travel into and out of Ohio.”
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
BG man cited for alcohol sales
A Bowling Green teen has been cited to selling alcohol to another underage person.
Quentin Banks, 19, was cited Wednesday for selling a 24-ounce Mike’s Hard Lemonade to an underage confidential informant working with the Bowling Green Police Division.
The incident occurred at Circle K, 996 S. Main St.
Banks was cited for underage alcohol sales.
Underage party broken up, resident cited
A party with underage drinkers was broken up Wednesday night.
Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 500 block of East Merry Avenue at 9:13 p.m. for a report of underage drinking. When the officer knocked on the door, he heard what sounded like things being thrown into a garbage can.
Elizabeth Grotelueschen then opened the door and identified herself as a resident.
The officer could see several red plastic cups lying on the floor and a plastic shot glass on a table inside the apartment, according to the police report. He also saw several other bottles and cans on a table behind Grotelueschen.
When asked if anybody in the apartment was 21, and she said no.
The officer then asked Grotelueschen to bag up whatever alcohol was left. She provided two garbage bags with various forms of alcoholic beverages.
A can of Twisted Tea was kept for evidence and the rest was disposed of in a nearby dumpster
Grotelueschen, 18, of Bowling Green, was cited for providing a place for underage consumption.
BG Parks & Rec Board meets Tuesday
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board’s March meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Veterans Building.
Public seating is limited. The meeting may be viewed by the public via the city’s YouTube Channel bgohio.org/meetings. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Perrysburg committee meetings canceled
PERRYSBURG — The public utilities committee meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled due to a lack of agenda items.
Due to a lack of agenda items, the safety committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday 23 at 6 p.m. has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for April 27 at 6 p.m.
BG meetings canceled
The Bowling Green Public Utilities Board meeting on Monday has been canceled due to lack of official business. The next meeting is April 12.
Friday’s Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting will be April 23 at 3 p.m.
Go on an Easter egg hunt
PEMBERVILLE — Over 1,200 eggs, stuffed with candy and treats, will be on an Easter egg hunt set for March 27 at 11 a.m. at Eastwood Elementary in the soccer fields behind the school.
The free event is open to all children in elementary school or younger.
The hunt will be held rain or shine.
Births
Allison Gonyer and David Cline, a daughter, March 18, Wood County Hospital.
Erica and Jeremy Mullins, a daughter, March 17, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 31. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 36.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 66. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 65. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. A chance of showers on Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.