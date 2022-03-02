Pedestrian seriously injured when struck by truck
A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Monday was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
At 2:10 p.m., Shara Lynn Shook, BG, was in the median walking eastbound across the road in the 900 block of South Main Street.
Donnie Eschedor, BG, was making a left turn from Tireman Auto Service onto South Main. As he was making the turn, he struck Shook in the median with his 2008 Dodge Ram.
Shook, 42, was taken by BG EMS to Wood County Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
NIOT BG holds general meeting
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Use the following information to join the Zoom meeting:
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Ana Brown (acbrown@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Test your catapult building skills at library
Kids and families can stop by the Wood County District Public Library anytime between 2-4 p.m. on Saturday to create their best catapult and test their skills against other attendees.
Whose catapult can launch a pom pom the furthest?
Library staff will be keeping track all afternoon and will have plenty of books and instructions to help competitors craft the best catapult possible.
For more information, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.
Dinder’s Big Story Time at Way Library
PERRYSBURG — Visit Way Library Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for Dinder’s Big Story Time with local author Jennifer Beaver. Beaver will share her children’s picture book “Dinder’s Big Day,” all about an imaginative St. Bernard puppy.
She also will show a sneak peek of her new book “Dinder’s Snow Day.”
Toledo’s Connecting People & Places will have a hot chocolate bar, where guests can load up on cookies and hot chocolate provided by Starbucks Coffee.
This program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
For more information, check online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 extension 119.
Masks are required for all indoor Way Library programs, regardless of vaccination status.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of rain showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers, Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 24.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 40 and a low around 33. A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Saturday. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Chance of precipitation overnight is 80% with a low around 47. On Sunday, a 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.