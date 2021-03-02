Wood County records 11,502 cases, 1 more death
There have been 11,502 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 74 since Thursday.
There have been 194 deaths, which is an increase of one since Thursday.
There are 82 active cases; this is a decrease of 16 since Thursday.
There have been 566 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 5,474 males and 6,028 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 22,827 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 17.45% of the population. The number was 19,933 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 1,687,834 vaccines started, affecting 14.44% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 830,282 confirmed cases and 14,752 confirmed deaths.
Drum circle meets at mall
The community drum circle meets Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. in the Woodland Mall food court.
No experience is necessary and everyone is welcome. Bring an instrument or one will be provided. There is no cost to participate. Participants should bring a face mask.
For more information, contact Deek Hermes at 419-308-1298.
McComb sewer replacement starts
McCOMB — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is starting a sanitary/storm sewer replacement project in the village.
Through the end of the month, expect intermittent road closures of East Main Street, west of Park Drive, Park Drive, from Main Street to Bond-Preble Street, Cora Street, and the alley between South Park Drive and Todd Street.
The Park Drive/Ohio 235 detour is U.S. 224 to I-75, to Ohio 18, back to Route 235.
The Main Street/Ohio 613 detour is Interstate 75 to Route 224, to Ohio 65 back to Route 613.
The project will be complete in July. The project investment is $950,000.
Food distribution Friday in BG
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout senior boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. You are asked to remain in your vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
BG Human Relations Commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. via Zoom. The public may watch the meeting live on the City’s YouTube Live channel – www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Birth
Samantha Baker and William Erb Jr., a son, Feb. 26, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 28.
Extended: Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 40. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 25. Sunny on Friday, with a high near 40. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 24. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 41. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 27. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 45.