Remove decorations at cemeteries
BRADNER — The Montgomery Township Trustees ask that all flowers and grave decorations be removed from Bradner and Graham cemeteries prior to April 1. The caretakers of both cemeteries will begin clean-up activities on that date.
Weston Twp. Trustees plan special meeting
WESTON Q— The Weston Township Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Weston Township Building, 14024 Van Tassel Road.
The meeting is being held to approve final 2022 appropriations.
Health District Advisory Council meets
The County District Advisory Council will meet on March 31 at 6 p.m. via Microsoft Teams. Those wishing to attend this virtual public meeting will need to use the following link - https://bit.ly/3N11aYM - or call the following phone number 1-929-346-7209 and dial the conference ID 73296978#.
Appointments to the Wood County Board of Health will be considered and voted on. Members of the public who are interested in serving must send a cover letter expressing their interest and a resume to bgcity@bgohio.org by March 29.
Forecast
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers after 2 p.m. Temperature falling to around 47 by 5 p.m. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 38.
Extended: Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 66. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers at night. Low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Showers on Wednesday. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 90%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 54.