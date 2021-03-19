County has 1 more death, long-term cases slow
There have been 11,923 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 67 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 209 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There are 96 active cases; this is an decrease of 23 since Monday.
There have been 585 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 5,677 males and 6,246 females.
There have been 104 men and 105 women who have died.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 30 were in their 90s, 37 in their 80s, 24 in their 70s, six in their 60s, five in their 50s, one in her 40s and one in her 20s. Of the men, one was in his 100s, 17were in their 90s, 41 were in their 80s, 27 in their 70s, 13 in their 60s, two in their 50s, two in his 40s and one in his 30s.
The vaccine allotment since Jan. 18 is 17,208 with 96.7% administered. They went to Kroger Bowling Green, 400; Kroger Perrysburg, 300; Meijer Bowling Green, 960; Meijer Rossford, 140; Mercy Health Perrysburg, 6,820; health department, 5,270; Wood County Hospital, 3,018; and Community Health Services, 300.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 31,574 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 24.14% of the population. The number was 29,981 on Monday.
Statewide, there have been 2,567,312 vaccines started, affecting 21.96% of the population.
There are 19 zip codes with active coronavirus cases. Last week it was 18.
There are 30-35 active cases in Bowling Green.There are 26-30 active cases in Perrysburg.
There are one-five active cases in Cygnet, Deshler, Fostoria, Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, North Baltimore, Northwood, Pemberville, Portage, Risingsun, Rossford, Rudolph, Tontogany, Wayne, Walbridge and Weston.
There have been 31 impacts to local schools for the week of March 8, compared to 33 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (six students, zero staff), Bowling Green Christian Academy (eight students, five staff); Elmwood (three students, two staff) Rossford (four students, one staff); Westside Montessori Perrysburg Preschool (one student, zero staff); and Wood County Educational Service Center (zero students, one staff).
There have been 917 long-term care coronavirus cases, which is one more than last week.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 254 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 210 cases per 100,000. Last week’s reporting was 275 cases over the past two weeks.
Statewide, there are 847, 505 confirmed cases and 17,992 confirmed deaths.
Fish fry is tonight in G. Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — American Legion Post 232 will have its monthly fish fry tonight from 5-7 or sold out. The cost is $10 per meal and this is carryout only.
Public may attend BG school board special meeting on Saturday
The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold a special workshop meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday in the auditorium of the Performing Arts Center, 540 W. Poe Road.
This is a workshop of the board to discuss and determine the transition from hybrid to full in-person learning.
The public is invited to attend. There will be no public participation. Action will be taken.
District works on bulk water stations
Effective Monday, through March 26, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District bulk water station at the Wood County Landfill, 15150 Tontogany Road, will be out of service for maintenance upgrades.
Additional work on the Bays and Lemoyne roads locations is also expected.
Work is weather permitting.
Gavarone, Yuko urge Michigan governor to keep oil pipeline open
COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Senators Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, and Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights, this week introduced Senate Resolution 41, urging the governor of Michigan to keep the Enbridge Line 5 open for business.
Line 5 is a major oil pipeline connecting Lake Michigan to Lake Huron. A shutdown threatens over 1,200 refining jobs at PBF Energys Toledo Refining Co. and BP-Husky Toledo Refinery and over $5.4 billion in economic impact.
“Unless the governor of Michigan changes her mind, over 1,200 Ohioans will lose their jobs and we’ll become even more dependent on foreign oil,” Gavarone said. “I was proud to sponsor this bipartisan resolution with Minority Leader Yuko to urge Governor (Gretchen) Whitmer to keep the pipeline operational.”
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 26. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clear at night, with a low around 30. East wind around 6 mph.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 63. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 36. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 66. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 66. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.