County has 27 new COVID cases in last week
There have been 31,350 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 27 cases in the last week, according to a Wednesday Wood County Health Department update.
The community is at a low level. The average cases per day is four.
There have been 352 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,097 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 30,827 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 13 in Bowling Green and 21 in Perrysburg.
Statewide, there are 2,666,030 confirmed cases and 37,608 confirmed deaths.
BGSU is reporting two cases from March 9-15. BGSU updates its cases on Wednesdays.
Cumulative cases at BGSU are 691 since Jan. 10.
BG facilities committee wants to hear from public
The Bowling Green City Schools Facilities Advisory Committee invites the public to the second community information meeting regarding the work of the committee on school facilities. The public will be encouraged to ask questions and share input at the meeting.
The second Community Input Night meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Performing Arts Center. 540 W. Poe Road.
Give input on adult day center
The Wood County Committee on Aging and MemoryLane Care Services are exploring the possibility of opening an adult day center for individuals with memory loss at the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green.
Adult Day Centers provide caregivers with a much-needed break, allow them to continue working and attend to their own needs while giving individuals with memory loss an opportunity to socialize, receive care and participate in engaging programming within a safe, supportive atmosphere.
MemoryLane Care Services currently offers adult day services at one location in Toledo and has over 3 years experience providing adult day programming in Northwest Ohio.
To provide input and assist WCCOA and MemoryLane Care Services move forward with this opportunity, the community is asked to provide input to six questions:
For more information, visit www.memorylanecareservices.org or call 419-720-4940.
BG Council transportation, safety committee meets
The transportation and safety committee of Bowling Green Council will hold a meeting on Monday at 6:15 p.m. This meeting will be held in the council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to discuss proposed ordinance 8992 regulating commercial quadricycles.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
BG Civil Service Commission meets
The Bowling Green Civil Service Commission will meet at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the Human Resources Department, which is located on the top floor of the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting is to review, modify, add and/or recommend changes to Civil Service Rules, take all actions necessary to establish eligibility and certified lists, establishing testing procedures and processes, establishing passing examination scores, accept requests to waive out of hiring processes, and/or certify names of candidates deemed eligible for consideration for hire or promotion to classified positions. Action will also be taken, as necessary, to modify, add, accept, or abolish job descriptions, and to establish classified positions and/or schedule and/or establish the requirements for or types of hiring or promotional examinations.
Birth
Kayla Doce and Jarobi Burres, a daughter, March 16, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 45. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers. High near 54. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. A chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 58. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 37. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 62. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 41. A chance of showers Tuesday. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely at night. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.