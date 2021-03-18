Black Swamp Conservancy to hold virtual community update
PERRYSBURG – Black Swamp Conservancy is inviting the public to attend a virtual community update highlighting the conservancy’s most recent work.
Join Director Rob Krain and Conservation Manager Melanie Coulter as they share details and stories about acquisitions and restoration projects, both of which hold far-reaching benefits for Northwest Ohio. Get a sneak preview of the work the conservancy has in store for 2021.
The program will take place on Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Register on the Conservancy’s website for the Zoom link.
For more information about this event, visit Black Swamp Conservancy’s website at www.blackswamp.org or call 419-833-1025.
Since its founding in 1993, the organization has permanently protected more than 19,000 acres of woods, wetlands, and family farms in Northwest Ohio.
