Commissioners talk ‘State of the County’
Wood County Commissioners Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote and Ted Bowlus and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announce will be presenting the State of the County address next week. The address will be a video recorded event and available for viewing on Wednesday.
The presentation will include an overview of 2021 and a quick look at what’s planned for 2022.
The address will go live for public viewing at 9 a.m. on Monday at www.bgchamber.net.
Deputies watching for traffic violations over St. Patrick’s Day holiday
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will conducted increased patrol over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. The blitz will run through Friday.
Deputies will be watching for violations such as driving under the influence, failing to yield and speeding, which are leading factors in fatal crashes. There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office.
Genealogical society meets Tuesday
The Wood County Chapter of Ohio Genealogical Society will meet Tuesday at 6:30 pm. in the Wood County Senior Center, Room 124, 140 S. Grove St. The public is welcome.
The brief business meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Christine Burkhart, registrar of the Fort Industry Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will be the speaker. Her topic is “How Do I Find My Ancestor.” She will give general advice on how to locate ancestors.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Showers, mainly after 2p.m. High near 54. Light east wind becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Rain at night. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: Rain before 8 a.m. Saturday, then showers likely after 8 a.m. High near 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%. A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. Sunday. Sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 38. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 62. Mostly cloudy at nigh, with a low around 42. A chance of showers Tuesday. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.