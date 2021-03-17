BG school board to discuss finances
The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold a special workshop meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the auditorium of the Performing Arts Center.
This is a board workshop with Rockmill Financial Consulting LLC pertaining to district financial planning and taxation policies.
The public is invited to attend. There will be no public participation.
Forecast
Tonight: Rain likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. High near 46 with a 90% chance of rain. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 31. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Extended: Sunny and breezy Friday, with a high near 42 and a low around 27. Sunny Saturday, with a high near 49 and a low around 31. On Sunday, sunny, with a high near 59.