Pick up dinner in Pemberville
PEMBERVILLE — A curbside dinner will be available at Pemberville United Methodist Church, 205 Perry St., on Saturday, from 4 p.m. until sold out.
The menu is pork chops, dressing, corn, homemade applesauce, roll/butter and homemade desserts. The cost is $10. This is curbside pickup only on Maple Street. There will be no public dinner in April due to Easter.
St. Timothy’s hosts student ensembles
PERRYSBURG — St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church of Perrysburg will present student instrumental ensembles from the College of Musical Arts at Bowling Green State University.
These will include a variety of graduate and undergraduate students playing in chamber groups. The concert begins at 3 p.m. on March 27 and is free to the public although a freewill offering will be taken at the door. The concert is organized by Brian Snow, cello teacher and chamber music coordinator at BGSU.
St Timothy’s Episcopal Church located at 871 E. Boundary St.
On April 10, St. Timothy’s Discovers Series continues at 3 p.m. with Simple Gifts - Two Women plus Twelve Instruments.
Drawing on an impressive variety of ethnic folk styles, this award-winning duo plays everything from Irish jigs and American reels to Klezmer frailachs and Balkan dance music. Simple Gifts is frequently complimented on their warm stage presence and humor.
They are also performing at BGSU on April 11. For more information, go to www.simplegiftsmusic.com.
Bowling Green Community Center pint size prom returns
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the return of the Pint Sized Prom at the Bowling Green Community Center on April 24 from 2-3:30 p.m.
This dance is for children ages 5 and under and their parents/guardians, where they can enjoy dancing, snacks, kids interactive music, games, and other fun activities.
A formal photo opportunity will also be available for parents and children. Space is limited, so be sure to register by April 15 at the Bowling Green Community Center, 1245 Newton Road, or at http://bit.ly/PintSizeProm
Registration is $20 per couple for residents; $24 per couple for nonresidents; $8 for additional children.
Birth
Tia Woodel and Dylan Davis, a boy, March 15, Wood County Hospital
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South wind around 9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 6 to 10 mph. A chance of showers overnight, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Showers likely Friday after 8 a.m. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Overnight low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%. A chance of showers Saturday until 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 35. On Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 58.