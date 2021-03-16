Wood County records 11,856 cases
There have been 11,856 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 78 since Thursday.
There have been 208 deaths, which is unchanged since Thursday.
There are 119 active cases; this is a descrease of 25 since Thursday.
There have been 583 hospitalizations since March 2020. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 5,645 males and 6,211 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 29,981 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 22.15% of the population. The number was 27,198 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 2,390,412 vaccines started, affecting 20.45% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 990,340 confirmed cases and 17,871 Ohio resident deaths.
Wayne food distribution is Thursday
WAYNE — Wayne food distribution will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St.
The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
Birth
Catalina Paredes and Francisco Javier Paredes, a son, March 13, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. A 20% chance of rain after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Extended: Rain likely Thursday after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy with a 70% chance of precipitation. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m. Friday, then a chance of rain until 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy overnight with a low around 30. On Saturday, mostly sunny, with a high near 49.