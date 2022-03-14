Perrysburg sewer improvement project update
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has announced the following update to the Perrysburg sewer rehabilitation project. The closure was extended due material delivery delays.
Through April, southbound West Boundary Street between Front Street and West Sixth Street is reduced to one lane for sewer work. Through April, Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive is closed for sewer work.
Detour: West Boundary Street; Eckel Junction; Fort Meigs Road. Access to Fort Meigs Cemetery will be maintained using detour. Additionally, through April, the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue are closed.
All work is weather permitting.Project complete: May.
Food distribution in Wayne is Thursday
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, N. Center St. The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
New scholarship offered to BGHS seniors
The Black Swamp Arts Festival has announced a new scholarship opportunity for graduating Bowling Green High School seniors.
In its mission to foster pride for the arts and involvement in the arts in our local community, Black Swamp Arts Festival (BSAF) has a long-standing history of offering two $500 scholarships to seniors furthering their education in performing or visual arts at an institution of their choice. This year, for the first time, BGAF is increasing the awarded amount to $1,000 per scholarship.
In addition to these two existing scholarship opportunities, BSAF has created a third $1,000 scholarship in honor of one of the original festival committee members, Alex Hann. Hann has been an integral part of BSAF since its inception in 1993 by serving on the Site and Logistics Committee for more than 20 years and ensuring the technical needs of the festival were met. The Alex Hann Scholarship will be awarded to a student who plans to pursue higher education in performing arts, visual arts, or an arts-ancillary course of study such as technical production in the arts or technical composition in the arts.
The Black Swamp Arts Festival is a three-day, free live music and arts festival committed to providing quality art and music experiences.
For more information and to connect to the festival, visit www.blackswampfest.org.
Veterans offered free dental work
Doctors and staff at Phipps, Levin, Hebeka and Associates are volunteering to treat veterans on April 29. Veterans can choose between a free dental cleaning, filling, or tooth extraction.
Registration is first come first serve on the day of the event between 8-11:30 a.m. Bring an updated medication list, and arrive in good health.
The dental office is located at 970 W. Wooster Suite 125 within the Wood County Hospital medical building near Jaks Pharmacy. Phone 419-352-2569
Forecast
Tonight:Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Mostly clear overnight, with a low around 45.
Extended: Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 70. A chance of showers overnight after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Showers likely Friday, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Rain likely overnight, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%. On Saturday, a 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.