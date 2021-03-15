BG school board will meet in person on Tuesday
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center, 540 W. Poe Road.
Social distancing and face coverings will be enforced.
Rossford Walleye Roundup reaches record 40 teams
ROSSFORD — The Bass Pro Shops 2021 Rossford Walleye Roundup, scheduled for April 2-3, has 40 registered teams.
The event is open to all two-person teams. Payouts are based on the number of entries and registration is on track to pay out over $20,000 to the winning teams. Registered anglers are coming from Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, New York and Wisconsin.
Tournament fishing hours will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m. each day. Michigan and Ohio waters of Lake Erie are open for tournament fishing. No Canadian waters are permitted. The two-day event will launch from Cullen Park with activities, final weigh-in and awards at Bass Pro Shops. Entry fee is $500 per team consisting of 2 anglers.
“The weigh-ins are pretty interesting to watch,” said Beth Genson, director of the Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau. “There’s a lot of excitement that builds up, especially on the second day.”
Weigh-ins will start at the staging area outside of Bass Pro Shops as soon as the boats arrive back from Cullen Park, approximately 4:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Bleachers will be set up for observers and Country Lane BBQ will be on site on Friday evening.
The payout is 100% of all registration fees plus additional cash prizes for the Largest 1-Day Bag Weight and Big Fish Purse.
The Rossford CVB will distribute the walleye catch to Helping Hands of St. Louis charity from teams that choose to donate their catch.
Forecast
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. East wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 33. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday: A chance of rain before 2 p.m. Cloudy with a high near 52. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 37. Light north wind.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 56. A chance of rain after 2 a.m.. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of rain Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of snow before 8 a.m. on Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Sunny on Saturday with a high near 51. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 31. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 56.