Maumee church recital series welcomes organist Saunders
MAUMEE — First Presbyterian Church of Maumee is offering its next program in the 2021-2022 Afternoon Recital Series on Thursday at 1 p.m., with a program featuring David E. Saunders on organ. He grew up in the church and is the son of long-time church member Dave Saunders of Perrysburg.
Saunders serves as organist at St. Michael’s in the Hills Episcopal Church in Ottawa Hills. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in music from Western Michigan University, a Master of Music in Organ Performance from Bowling Green State University and a Doctor of Musical Arts in Church Music and Organ from the University of Michigan.
He will be joined by baritone Justin Bays for a couple selections. Bays teaches voice at Adrian College and is the director of music at St. Michael’s in the Hills Episcopal Church. He was a Resident Artist for Toledo Opera in 2016-17 and has performed in many Toledo Opera productions, as well as performing nationally and internationally.
The program features organ selections by Buxtehude, Bach, Vaughan Williams, Franck, Cocker and Vierne, along with piano accompanied vocal selections by Vaughan Williams, and Edwards.
The recital is free and will last 50 minutes. All are welcome to attend.
For more information, visit firstpresmaumee.org or call 419-893-0223.
Grandson of President George H.W. Bush to speak virtually at book club
FREMONT – The grandson of President George H.W. and First Lady Barbara Bush is the featured speaker at the March 30 meeting of the Hayes Presidential Library & Museum’s Presidential History Book Club.
Samuel Bush LeBlond, who hosts a podcast about his grandparents’ legacy of service, will join the book club virtually during its meeting starting at noon. The club is reading “Destiny and Power: George Herbert Walker Bush” by Jon Meacham.
Participation is free. The club meets in person in the museum auditorium, as well as virtually through Go to Meeting. Participants do not need to have read the book to attend.
To join online, from computer, smartphone or tablet, visit https://global.gotomeeting. com/join/128601789. The access code is 128- 601-789.
Although Hayes Presidential is closed on Wednesdays at this time, staff will give book club participants access to the auditorium for this event.
For information, contact historian Dustin McLochlin at dmclochlin@rbhayes.org. Participants can bring their lunch.
LeBlond is the son of Dorothy Bush Koch, who is the daughter of the late President and First Lady Bush. LeBlond is the nephew of President George W. Bush.
LeBlond is a safety and wellness director at Reyes Holdings LLC and host of the podcast “All the Best.” He is a member of the board of directors for the George and Barbara Bush Foundation and serves as co-chair for the Bush Family Classic.
Sam, his wife, Lee, and their dog, Howdy, live in Washington D.C.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.
Summer Fun in Findlay
FINDLAY – Marathon Center for the Performing Arts announces the return of Boogie on the Block followed by a summer of great concerts and family friendly events
Boogie on the Block kicks off the summer on June 3 at 5 p.m. Located in MCPA’s lot, this year’s celebration features the Wet Bandits from Cleveland followed by an encore performance by the national touring yacht rock tribute band, the Docksiders. Tickets for Boogie are just $5 and can be purchased at the gate.
Guitarist and singer Tab Benoit brings his Southern Louisiana bayou blues to Findlay on Aug. 4. Relive the best of the ‘90s one week later with rockers the Verve Pipe (best known for their hit “The Freshman”) on Aug. 11. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.
Families will have the opportunity to get their groove on as well with family musical artist Laurie Berker on Aug. 28 at 3 p.m.
For tickets, call 419-423-2787 ext. 100, go online at MCPA.org and buy in person at the box office from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
MCPA hosts the free Lunchtime Live Series at Riverside Park’s Waterfall Pavilion again this year. Shows will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Tuesday from June 14-July 26, except for July 5. This series will feature live music performed by local artists including Ryan Parker, Christa McCutchen, James Adkins, Eric Sowers, Jason Wagner and the Bridge Live! Duo. Bring a lunch and seating.
Other free programming includes the Riverside Civic Concert Series at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays June 15-July 20. This series is held at the Allen P. Dudley Band Shell at Riverside Park and features the Findlay Civic Band, Fostoria Community Band, Night Jazz and FHS Pantasia.
No tickets are required for the free shows in the park and details for all summer events can be found at MCPA.org/Summer.
Food trucks fill MCPA’s lot on May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. And the Hancock County Farmer’s Market returns on May 5 and continues every Thursday from 4-6 p.m. through Oct. 27.
Registration is open for Performing Arts Camp – Dr. Suess World, with sessions for grades 1-4 and grades 5-8, from July 11-15; and Youtheatre Academy for grades 6-12 from July 18-22.
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 40.
Extended: Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 65 and a low around 46. Mostly sunny again Thursday, with a high near 69 and a low around 47. Showers likely Friday, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.