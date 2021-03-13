Perrysburg Kroger robbed, suspect sought
PERRYSBURG — Police need assistance in identifying a man who is a suspect in a theft from Kroger on Friday afternoon.
The suspect is described as a white male who is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches and 180 pounds.
At approximately 1:40 pm , the man handed an employee a note, demanding money. The suspect did not brandish a weapon, but walked out of the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
To report information, contact the Perrysburg Police Division at 419-872-8001.
BG tree replacement planned for next week
Tree work will close parking areas and sidewalks Main Street next week in Bowling Green.
As part of the street tree inspections last fall, trees within the 100 block of North and South Main streets were determined needing removed and replaced.
This work will require a temporary closure of the sidewalk within the work zone and the removal of parking. It is possible that traffic may be restricted temporarily as well.
Work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and last until approximately noon. This work will continue on Wednesday with stump removal and the planting of new trees.
This schedule is subject to change depending on progress of work and weather.
BG Bicycle Safety Commission meets
The City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission’s March meeting will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The meeting may be viewed by the public via the City’s YouTube Channel; bgohio.org/meetings. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Celebrate responsibly on St. Patrick’s Day
Wood County Safe Communities is reminding St. Patrick’s Day revelers that if they plan to drink any alcoholic beverage, it’s essential that to plan for a sober designated driver.
During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), more than three out of five (63%) crash fatalities involved a drunk driver. From 2015-19, 280 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes nationally during the St. Patrick’s Day period.
Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly, as lack of attention to their surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.
To report a drunk driver, call #677 and or 911.
The Ohio Investigative Unit is reminding liquor permit holders to discouraging excessive consumption of alcohol and not serve intoxicated individuals. It is illegal to serve, sell or furnish alcohol to someone who is intoxicated and anyone who has not turned 21.
“While there is a component of personal responsibility, liquor permit holders also have a responsibility to not serve anyone who is intoxicated,” said Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “Ensuring patrons are safe should be of utmost importance. Patron safety starts with vigilant staff.”
Patrons can help out their favorite bars and restaurants by following the precautions put in place to make their establishments safe and compliant with the health directives. Agents will cite establishments for health violations when necessary to ensure everyone can enjoy a safe and healthy environment.
Any liquor permit staff found to be in violation of serving intoxicated or underage individuals can be charged criminally. In addition, agents may administratively cite the liquor permit. The administrative case will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for their consideration. Possible administrative penalties include fines, suspension or revocation of the liquor permit.
Help clean up Perrysburg parks
PERRYSBURG — The annual spring cleanup of the City of Perrysburg parks begins April 3. This annual event brings volunteers together to help beautify and pick up litter at the city parks.
The dates for this year’s event are:
April 3, meet at Rivercrest (south parking lot) Rotary Community Park
April 10, meet at Municipal Park parking lot off Elm Street
April 17, meet at Eisenhower Park by Mr. Freeze
April 24, meet at Woodlands Park by shelter house
May 1, meet at Orleans Park in big stone parking lot
Volunteers will meet from 9 a.m.-noon at the designated cleanup site. Gloves, tools, safety vests and trash bags will be provided. Closed toed shoes are required. Long pants and weather appropriate clothing is encouraged.
All volunteers must wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth. Temperatures will be taken and a coronavirus exposure from will be required to be filled out upon arrival.
Additionally, each volunteer will be required to fill out a volunteer form, a liability waiver and a COVID-19 wavier.
Contact Judy Hagen at jhagen@ci.perrysburg.oh.us to sign up and for additional details.
Birth
Sierra Jones-Montgomery, a daughter, March 12, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28.
Extended: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers before 1 p.m. Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 37. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 50. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Partly sunny on Thursday, with a high near 44.