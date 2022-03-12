County to close portion of Napoleon Road
The Wood County Engineer’s Office will be closing Napoleon Road, between Klotz and Campbell Hill roads, beginning Monday through Wednesday for tree removal ahead of the upcoming roundabout project. The closure will last from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.each day; the road will be open at night.
Questions about this closure may be directed to the Wood County Engineer’s Office at 419-354-9060.
BG State of the City address set for March 30
The City of Bowling Green in partnership with Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and its Governmental Affairs Project Team will present the State of the City Address on March 30.
This event will take place at the Veterans Memorial Building, 2294 Legion Drive in City Park. Doors open at 7:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 8 a.m. This event is open to the public and light refreshments will be provided.
This year’s address will feature remarks by Mayor Mike Aspacher.
For those unable to attend in person, listen to the address live with Clint Corpe with of “The Morning Show” 88.1 FM WBGU or stream it through this link: https://www.bgchamber.net/the-morning-show/.
Community invited to BGHS tour
The Bowling Green City Schools Facilities Advisory Committee is inviting the public to a community tour of the Bowling Green High School.
The tour will start in the cafeteria of the high school at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Enter through the main office doors of the high school, which is located at 530 W. Poe Road.
Kids can learn how to be safe at home
Wood County Hospital will offer a Safe@Home by Safesitter program on Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m.
The program is designed for students in grades four-six to prepare them to be safe when they are home alone.
The fee is $30 for community members.
Call 419-354-8987 to register.
Classes will be held virtually.
Eat pancakes in Woodville
WOODVILLE — A pancake and sausage breakfast will be held Sunday at the Woodville Township Fire station from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The drive-thru meal includes scrambled eggs, chunky applesauce, homemade pork sausage and syrup.
The cost is $8 for adults, $7.50 for seniors and $7 for children under age 12.
Port authority meets Monday
The Wood County Port Authority will meet Monday at 7:30 a.m. at the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
Drum circles planned for Sundays
Drop in for a drum circle this month.
Sunday’s event will be held at 5 p.m. at Maumee Valley Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 20189 N. Dixie Highway, Bowling Green, hosted by Deek Hermes.
Lynn Israel will host a circle on March 27 at 5 p.m.
Hermes enjoys helping newer drummers gain skills, while also encouraging talented drummers to shine. Israel encourages a jam session approach with minimal leadership.
Masks are required. All ages are welcome. No drum is necessary. There are extra instruments to share.
For more information call 419-308-1298 or 419-376-7370.
Rotary Club hears about Montessori School
Bev A. Bechstein, M. Ed., executive director of the Montessori School of Bowling Green, will be the guest speaker of the Bowling Green Rotary Club meeting on Thursday. She will give the club an overview of the Montessori philosophy/method.
Rotary Club’s meeting will be held at noon at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Light snow may continue through this afternoon with light accumulations possible.
Today: A slight chance of snow after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 11 to 16 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34.
Extended: Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 57. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 40. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 54. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 38. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 64. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 46. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 67.