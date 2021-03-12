County has 4 more deaths; school impacts double
There have been 11,778 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 85 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There have been 208 deaths, which is an increase of four since Monday.
There are 144 active cases; this is an increase of seven since Monday.
There have been 576 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 38. There are 5,614 males and 6,164 females.
There have been 103 men and 105 women who have died.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 30 were in their 90s, 37 in their 80s, 24 in their 70s, six in their 60s, five in their 50s, one in her 40s and one in her 20s. Of the men, one was in his 100s, 16 were in their 90s, 41 were in their 80s, 27 in their 70s, 13 in their 60s, two in their 50s, two in his 40s and one in his 30s.
The vaccine allotment since Jan. 18 is 14,380 with 97.6% administered. They went to Kroger Bowling Green, 400; Kroger Perrysburg, 300; Meijer Bowling Green, 960; Meijer Rossford, 140; Mercy Health Perrysburg, 5,620; health department, 4,100; and Wood County Hospital, 2,560.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 27,198 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 20.79% of the population. The number was 25,555 on Monday.
Statewide, there have been 2,157,525 vaccines started, affecting 18.46% of the population.
There are 18 zip codes with active coronavirus cases. Last week it was 17.
There are 45-50 active cases in Bowling Green.There are 40-45 active cases in Perrysburg.
There are 5-10 active cases in North Baltimore. There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Cygnet, Jerry City, Luckey, Millbury, Milton Center, Northwood, Pemberville, Portage, Rossford, Rudolph, Tontogany, Wayne, Walbridge and Weston.
There have been 33 impacts to local schools for the week of March 1, compared to 14 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (14 students, four staff), Bowling Green Christian Academy (two students, zero staff); Eastwood (one student, one staff) Penta Career Center (one student, one staff); Perrysburg (five students, two staff); Rossford (one student, zero staff) and Wood County Educational Service Center (zero students, one staff).
There have been 916 long-term care coronavirus cases, which is three more than last week.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 275 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 210 cases per 100,000. Last week’s reporting was 240 cases over the past two weeks.
Statewide, there are 840,382 confirmed cases and 17,662 confirmed deaths.
Autopsy results not yet released
The autopsy of a Bowling Green University student will not be complete for 12-16 weeks, according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
Stone Foltz died last weekend after an alleged hazing incident where he reportedly drank a bottle of alcohol.
The Bowling Green Police Division is continuing its investigation into the death.
The identity and cause of death of a man who died Feb. 12 in a Brim Road fire remains unknown.
The Wood County Coroner’s Office said their report has not been completed.
The state fire marshal is investigating that death.
Increased enforcement for St. Patrick’s Day
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrol over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, which starts today.
The enforcement will continue through Thursday, according to Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.
Deputies will pay particular attention for violations such as driving under the influence, failing to yield and speeding, all which are leading factors in fatal crashes, the sheriff said. There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations.
The sheriff’s office is using grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office for the blitz.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32.
Extended: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 46. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. A chance of snow showers before 10 a.m. Monday, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of rain showers before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9 p.m. and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 45. Partly at night with a low around 30. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 50.