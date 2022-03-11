County has 81 new COVID cases in last week
There have been 31,327 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 81 cases in the last week, according to a Wednesday Wood County Health Department update.
The community is at a medium level.
There have been 347 total deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,104 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 30,746 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 27 in Bowling Green and 35 in Perrysburg.
Statewide, there are 2,662,425 confirmed cases and 37,212 confirmed deaths.
BGSU is reporting five cases from March 1-8. BGSU updates its cases on Wednesdays.
That includes four students and one faculty member.
Cumulative cases at BGSU are 689 since Jan. 10.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Rain will change to snow this afternoon through Saturday morning. Accumulating snow will result in hazardous travel tonight and Saturday.
Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: A slight chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 18.
Extended: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 45. Breezy. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 35. Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 54. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 38. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 52. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 60.