Commissioners give State of the County talk
The Wood County Commissioners, Ted Bowlus, Doris Herringshaw and Craig LaHote, will be presenting the State of the County Address next week.
The address will be a pre-taped event and will be available for viewing on Wednesday at 9 a.m. on the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce website, www.bgchamber.net.
The presentation will include an overview of 2020 and a look at what’s planned for 2021.
Weston township discusses 2021 appropriations
WESTON — The Weston Township Board of Trustees will be holding a special meeting on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Weston Township Building, 14024 Van Tassel Road.
The meeting is being held to approve final 2021 appropriations.
Haskins committees meet
HASKINS — The village finance and audit committee will be meeting on Monday at 6 p.m., followed by streets and utilities at 6:30 p.m. and public services at 7 p.m. This meetings will be held via Zoom. Contact village at 419-823-1911 for link.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 9. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 14 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 44. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 46. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. A chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. Monday, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of rain and snow showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 47. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 51.