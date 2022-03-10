Sergeant out of hospital after being struck by motorist
A sergeant with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, who was struck by a passing motorist early Sunday morning on Ohio 199, has been released from the hospital.
Sgt. Brian Bonnough was treated and released from the hospital, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The driver, Emma Shultz of Fostoria, was also transported to the hospital for treatment.
At 6:27 a.m., deputies were on Route 199, south of Eagleville Road, with the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative assisting with a tree that had fallen and downed electric lines that were in the roadway.
While assisting these agencies with repair of the electric lines and clearing the debris from the roadway, Bonnough was struck by Shultz.
VFW hosts karaoke night
Bowling Green VFW Post 1148 will hold a lake perch dinner on Friday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the post, 719 S. Main St.
The $14 meal includes perch, potato, cole slaw and a sugar cookie.
A $9 lunch, which is a perch sandwich and fires, will be serviced from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Carryout or drive-thru is available. Call 419-353-6371 for more information.
BG school board holds meeting
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center.
Birth
Cheyenne Cheney and Tyler Cheatwood, a daughter, March 7, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: A strong, late-winter low pressure system will bring accumulating snow Friday night and early Saturday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind.
Friday: A chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Extended: Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 27. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 19. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 45. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 34. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 53. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 52.