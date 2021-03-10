Drive-thru for food is Thursday
In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the Ohio National Guard, will host a drive-thru food distribution in Bowling Green.
The site is Wood County Jobs & Family Services, 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road, on Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
This is a non-contact distribution.
Pre-register at www.toledofoodbank.org or call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000, ext. 215
The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank is a non-profit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. The food bank serves approximately 250 non-profit agencies in an eight-county area that includes Wood, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Williams.
Vaccinations available at Perrysburg Walmart
PERRYSBURG – Walmart is administering Pfizer coronavirus vaccines at several locations near Toledo with clinics inside the Walmart supercenters through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment via Walmart website. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Ohio which can be found at the Ohio Department of Health website.
Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment.
Locations administering the vaccinations include 10392 Fremont Pike in Perrysburg.
Birth
Tiffany and Brian Roberts, a son, March 8, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 65. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Extended: A chance of showers before 8 a.m. Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 42. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 45. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. A chance of rain and snow showers Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.