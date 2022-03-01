Monthly food distribution is Friday
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be held Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
SeaGate Food Bank also will be present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
If there is a Level 3 snow emergency declared for Wood County, the food distribution will be canceled.
Call the church with any questions at 419-353-0682.
Celebrate book birthdays at the library
The Wood County District Public Library is celebrating book birthdays all winter long.
Join the library for a birthday celebration for Dav Pilkey, author of the beloved “Dog Man” books and characters on Friday from 3-5 p.m. at both Bowling Green and Walbridge libraries. Simply drop by the library to join in the celebration.
WCDPL will have books, games, crafts and a special treat.
For more information, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. A 20% chance of rain showers overnight, mixing with snow after midnight, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Extended: Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 32 and a low around 22. Partly sunny again Friday, with a high near 39 and a low around 31. On Saturday, a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.