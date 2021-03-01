Toledo bar cited for violating health orders
Ohio Investigative Unit agents cited a Toledo bar on Saturday.
Earl Sylvania Twp LLC, known as Table Forty 4, received a citation for improper conduct - disorderly conduct.
Agents visited the establishment at 12:40 a.m. and observed a large number of patrons standing and consuming alcohol. Many of the patrons were not wearing facial coverings or social distancing. Agents observed security at the door allowing patrons to enter with no controls on the capacity of the permit premises.
The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity of Wood County will hold a one-hour volunteer orientation via Zoom Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Learn more about the organization and what to expect on a build day.
For more information contact Jessica Herringshaw at jherringshaw@wchabitat.org.
Hunt for eggs at Levis Commons
PERRYSBURG – To celebrate 17 Easters at the Town Center at Levis Commons, there will be a contactless egg hunt now through March 31.
Participants can explore the Town Center in search of 17 named eggs in multiple locations. Completed entries will get a chance to win an egg hunt grand prize valued at more than $100.
“We wanted something fun and family-engaging that would mark the 17th Easter season at Levis Commons,” said Marketing Director Christine Best. “And who doesn’t love a good egg hunt? This will encourage visitors to explore the property and potentially win a $100 prize. We’ve incorporated pandemic best practices by making this hunt contact-free, and allowing participants of all ages to get in on the action.”
At shopleviscommons.com/events, participants can download and print an egg hunt entry form. The completed form should be submitted electronically with a scan or image emailed to cbest@hillpartnersinc.com, or by mail to the Management Office c/o 3201 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg OH 43551. Winners will be on April 1.
Terra State to offer COVID-19 antibody tests to students, employees
FREMONT– Terra State Community College is offering coronavirus antibody testing to students and employees.
Testing will be offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11 a.m. and from 3-5 p.m. Tests are open to any student or employee and are free of charge. Antibodies are tested by a finger prick and results are returned within 15 minutes.
Polymerase chain reaction and rapid COVID-19 tests will continue to be available. Any student or employee looking to receive a PCR, rapid or antibody test can email COVID19testing@terra.edu to make an appointment.
Forecast
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 29.
Extended: Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 52. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 49. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 42. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 25. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 39.