Church offers drive-thru community dinner
First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be serving its monthly drive-thru community meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m. This community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal.
The menu is ham, scalloped potato casserole, green beans, fruit cup and cookies.
In addition to the meal, two food bags will be distributed. First Christian is partnering with St. Thomas More University Parish, the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints and the BG Christian Food Pantry. Quantity is limited. Also, participants can choose from a variety of breads and pastries provided by the food pantry. First Presbyterian Church is also participating.
Participants need to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. at the church parking lot and remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver the meal(s), and direct to the bread and pastries.
For more information contact cnekilpatrick@outlook.com.
Church offers free food distribution
First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., will be holding an additional drive-through food distribution this month on Friday from 10-11 a.m.
This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
Contact the church for more information at 419-353-0682.
Truck stop concert set for Sunday
NORTH BALTIMORE — Latter Rain, Chris Horne and Ernie Pagel will present a dinner concert on Sunday starting at 5 p.m. at the IHOP Restaurant.
This concert is by Truck Stop Ministries Inc.
For more information call 419-704-0242.
Health board meets Thursday at courthouse
Regular meetings of the Wood County Board of Health will be held the second Thursday of each month.
By resolution at the January meeting, the board changed the meeting location to the atrium at the Wood County Courthouse. The board will conduct its regular meetings there until further notice. The regular meetings are still planned to begin at 6 p.m.
The finance and personnel committees will meet at 5:30 p.m.
Join in cribbage tournament
John Blinn will host a Round Robin Cribbage Tournament at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., on Feb. 23 from 1-4 p.m.
Interested parties should contact the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net to register. Twelve players are needed for the tournament.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow before 9, then a slight chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A slight chance of snow before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 23.
Extended: A chance of snow before 11 a.m. Friday, then a chance of rain and snow between 11am and 1 p.m., then rain likely after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 31. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 7. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 20. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 10. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 26.