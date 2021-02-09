Wood County records 11,055 cases
There have been 11,055 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 103 since Thursday.
There have been 161 deaths, an increase of one since Thursday.
There are 157 active cases; this is a decrease of 41 since Thursday.
There have been 542 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 5,289 males and 5,766 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 12,389 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 9.47% of the population. The number previously was 10,964 on Wednesday.
Statewide, there have been 1,058,141 vaccines started, affecting 9.05% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 922,143 confirmed cases and 11,695 confirmed deaths.
Donate supplies for BG teachers
The BetterBG! Facebook group is holding a school supply drive to benefit Bowling Green City Schools teachers and students.
Drop off supplies now through Feb. 15 at Sundae Station, Biomat, Thayer, GloBall Golf, DoGooders Local and Waddington Jewelers.
Supplies needed include crayons, pencils, glue sticks, pink erasers, tissues, dray eras markers, washable markers, pencil pouches, notebooks and folders.
Bowling Green students are scheduled to return to in-person classes the week of Feb. 23 after being out of buildings since March due to the pandemic.
Taxicab board considers license applications
The Taxicab License Board will meet in council chamber, 304 N. Church St., on Feb. 12 at 9 a.m. to review and consider taxi license applications.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 21. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Cloudy overnight with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 22. A 40% chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 12. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 19 and a low around 7. On Saturday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 16.