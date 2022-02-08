Wood County cases will be reported Friday
The Sentinel-Tribune will report weekly on coronavirus cases.
The reporting will be in Friday’s briefs.
Help is available to demolish vacant properties
The Wood County Planning Commission, in conjunction with the Wood County commissioners is providing grant funds for the demolition of qualified vacant commercial and residential properties throughout Wood County.
Properties must have the owners’ permission to be demolished. The deadline to submit projects is Feb. 22.
For more information, call the Wood County Planning Commission office at 419-354-9128.
Freedom Twp. discusses new office building
PEMBERVILLE — There will be a special meeting of the Freedom Township Board of Trustees to discuss criteria for the new maintenance/office building. The meeting will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the township meeting room located at 531 E. Front St.
The regular meeting of the board of trustees will still take place at its scheduled time on Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Karaoke with BG VFW Post
Everyone is invited to karaoke on Saturday from 8 pm..-midnight at Bowling Green VFW Post 1148, 719 S. Main St. There will be food available.
Kiwanis Club honors BG teachers
The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club will continue with its Inspirational Educator Month at its Thursday noon luncheon at the Bowling Green Senior Center.
This week’s honoree and speaker Bill Ferguson, a language arts teacher at the Bowling Green Middle School where he has taught for 24 years. He has been a building representative for the past six years and has been a member of the negotiations team. This year here is the vice president of the Bowling Green Education Association.
Otsego plans special meeting
TONTOGANY — The Otsego Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Thursday at 6:15 p.m. in the high school library.
The purpose is to appoint a Weston Public Library board member, discuss and appoint personnel and any other matters that need to be addressed.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Southwest wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 31. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 20. A chance of snow before 1 p.m. Friday, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of rain showers after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 30. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 9. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 21. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 12.Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 27.