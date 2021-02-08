Northwood police investigate homicide
NORTHWOOD — A man was killed Friday at a local hotel, according to a police department Facebook post on Saturday.
At about 9 p.m., Northwood police responded to a shots fired call at the Bridgepointe Inn & Suites. Officers found 37-year-old Eddie L. Phillips, II, dead.
Anyone with information, should send a message or call 419-691-5053.
Photos of Phillips and persons of interest are on the Sentinel-Tribune website.
Sentinel-Tribune dealing with internet issues
Internet issues are affecting the phone lines at the Sentinel-Tribune.
Customers are asked to be patient while the issue is being fixed.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 21. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 7.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 19. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 11. A chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of snow showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 21. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 5. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 14.