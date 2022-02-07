BG, Haskins nonprofits can enter to win $5,000 in energy efficiency upgrades
Nominations are now open for Efficiency Smart’s Energy for Good contest. The contest will award up to $5,000 in energy efficiency improvements for one local human services nonprofit.
Communities count on local nonprofits to provide critical services to those in need. Despite limited resources, many of these organizations have seen a growing need for their services. The winning nonprofit will be able to reduce its operating costs through energy efficiency upgrades, leaving more funds to serve those in the community.
Nominations are open through Feb. 16. To submit a nomination, visit www.facebook.com/EfficiencySmart and comment on the Energy for Good contest post with the name and town of your favorite local human services nonprofit. Nonprofits can also self-nominate.
Three of the nominated nonprofits throughout Efficiency Smart’s service territory will be selected as finalists. Efficiency Smart will work with the finalists to review their facility and provide energy efficiency recommendations. A vote will take place in March, with the finalist receiving the most votes winning the contest.
Only human service organizations that are customers of a participating electric utility are eligible to win. More details are available at www.efficiencysmart.org/energyforgood.
Patrol identifies contributing factors to fatal crashes from 2021
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, six contributing circumstances accounted for 71% of fatal crashes in 2021. Those factors of the at-fault driver are driving off the roadway, unsafe speed, left of center, failure to yield, improper lane changes, and following too close.
“Crashes are preventable when drivers stay focused and make good decisions behind the wheel,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Driving aware not only helps you stay safe, but it helps other motorists get home to their families as well.”
From 2017 to 2021, more fatal crashes happened in Franklin County (505) than in any other county. Large numbers of fatal crashes also occurred in Cuyahoga (456), Hamilton (272), Montgomery (259) and Lucas (211) Counties. Combined, these five counties accounted for 31 percent of all fatal crashes during these five years.
Provisional data shows that 2021 was the deadliest year on record since 2002, with 1,246 crashes and 1,357 fatalities.
“Law enforcement officers see the deadly consequences of traffic violations on a daily basis, and more often than not, these crashes are preventable,” said Lt. Matt Crow, Findlay post commander. Driving responsibly and attentively is something that all drivers can focus on, which will lead to safer roadways for our local community and Ohio as a whole.”
Call #677 when you see unsafe motorists driving on Ohio roads.
BG transit committee meets
The Bowling Green Transit Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at Four Corners Center, 217 S. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to review marketing, fiscal and operating reports for the 4th Quarter CY 2021, and other transit operating and grant topics.
Immediately following the transit advisory committee meeting, the vehicle accident prevention sub-committee meeting will be held.
This meeting is open to the public.
Help for water bills now available through GLCAP
Assistance for water and wastewater bills is now available through the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.
GLCAP-LIHWAP can help residents who are facing a water shut-off or are in disconnect. The program can also help residents establish new water service or pay for service transfers. GLCAP-LIHWAP serves residents of Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca counties who are at or below 175% federal poverty guidelines (e.g. $22,540 annual income/household of one; $46,375 annual income/family of four).
GLCAP has long-served the four-county region with utility assistance for electric, gas and fuel supply needs for residents facing shut-offs or shortages. New federal funding provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services to the states to administer for water/wastewater needs has made the service possible.
“For many years, we have been able to help people with heating and cooling bills, but had few if any resources to assist those who needed help with water bills,” GLCAP Adult & Youth Development Director Ragan Claypool said. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this service as we know that the need exists in our communities.”
Assistance is available now through Sept. 30 by visiting www.glcap.org/waterhelp or by calling 800-775-9767.
Forecast
Today: A slight chance of snow between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 35. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 32. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 21. A chance of snow Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 22. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 31.