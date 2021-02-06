Sheriff, patrol conduct ‘Super Bowl blitz’
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will have increased patrols over the Super Bowl weekend, thanks to grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.
The blitz starts Sunday and continues through Monday.
Deputies will pay particular attention for violations such as driving under the influence, failure to yield and speeding, all of which are leading factors in fatal crashes.
Wood County Safe Communities is asking that people who are celebrating elsewhere plan for a sober ride home and have designated drivers.
Another reminder from the patrol: Do not serve alcohol to minors. If an underage person drinks and drives, the person who provided the alcohol can be held liable for any damage, injury, or death caused by the underage driver. In fact, you could face jail time if you host a gathering where alcohol is served to people under the age of 21.
In 2019, there were 10,142 people killed in drunk-driving crashes. The costs can be financial, too. If you’re caught drinking and driving, you can face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, higher insurance rates,and lost wages.
To help keep the roads safe this Super Bowl Sunday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be cracking down on impaired drivers.
During last year’s Super Bowl, the patrol made 68 OVI arrests from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, the highest number in five years. During the 24-hour reporting period, there were three fatal crashes killing three people. Also, there were 218 injuries, in which 23 were OVI related.
“The Patrol is committed to removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Your decision not to drive impaired shows you value your own safety as well as the safety of motorists around you. Your actions can also influence your friends and family to make the same choice.”
Call #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity.
Births
Lauren Hartsel and Adam Benedict, a son, Feb. 5, Wood County Hospital.
Christen Cornell and Matthew Lawrence, a son, Feb. 4, Wood County Hospital.
Emily Larsen, a daughter, Feb. 4, Wood County Hospital.
Michaela Morris, a daughter, Feb. 2, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -7. Southwest wind 7 to 17 mph.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 16. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 6.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 19. A chance of snow showers at night. Cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 21. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 7. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 14. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 3. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 13. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 2. Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 12.