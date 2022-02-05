Newspaper not printed on Friday
Due to the inclement weather, the Sentinel-Tribune was unable to print and deliver newspapers on Friday. The Sentinel-Tribune online paywall remains down. View the e-edition and other news at sent-trib.com.
BGSU open again after storm
Due to improved weather conditions, Bowling Green State University will resumed normal operations effective Friday at 5 p.m.
In-person and virtual programs and events will continue as planned, including athletic events.
Births
AnaPaula Llanas, a daughter, Feb. 3, Wood County Hospital.
Alexandria Whitacre and Alejandro Duran, a son, Feb. 4, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -4. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -4. South wind 9 to 11 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 28. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 27. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 10. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 26. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 19. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 34. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 32.