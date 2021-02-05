Wood County approaches 11,000 cases, has two more deaths
There have been 10,952 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of 113 since Monday.
There have been 160 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There are 198 active cases; this is a decrease of 40 since Monday.
There have been 538 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 5,236 males and 5,716 females.
There have been 76 men and 84 women who have died. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 28 were in their 90s, 29 in their 80s, 16 in their 70s, five in their 60s, four in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, 11 were in their 90s, 33 were in their 80s, 17 in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, one in his 50s, one in his 40s and one in his 30s.
The vaccine allotment since Jan. 18 was 3,400 with 100% administered. They went to Kroger Bowling Green, 200; Kroger Perrysburg, 200; Meijer Bowling Green, 450; Mercy Health Perrysburg, 1,400; health department, 800; and Wood County Hospital, 300.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Wednesday, there have been 10,964 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 8.4% of the population. The number was 8,604 on Monday.
Statewide, there have been 935,383 vaccines started, affecting 8% of the population.
There are 16 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases; it was 21 last week.
There are 61-65 active cases in Bowling Green and 66-70 active cases in Perrysburg. There are 21-25 active cases in Northwood and 11-15 active cases in North Baltimore.
There are 6-10 active cases in Walbridge. There are 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Cygnet, Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Haskins, Luckey, Pemberville, Rossford, Rudolph, West Millgrove and Weston.
There have been 59 impacts to local schools for the week of Jan. 25, compared to 69 last week.
There are reports from Bowling Green (two students, four staff), Eastwood (one student, zero staff), Elmwood (two students, one staff), Lake (one student, one staff), Northwood (eight students, zero staff), Penta Career Center (to students, one staff), Rossford (four students, zero staff), Westside Montessori in Perrysburg (one student, zero staff) and Wood County Educational Service Center (three students, three staff).
There have been 860 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 852 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Bowling Green Manor, 76 residents, 50 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, 20 residents and 16 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 41 residents, 66 staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 49 residents, 35 staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, 12 residents, 13 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 24 residents, 30 staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, 10 residents, 29 staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 30 residents, 24 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 53 residents, 25 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 15 residents, 12 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, 13 residents, 11 staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, two residents, 14 staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 25 staff
• St. Clare Commons, two residents, five staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 33 residents, 30 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Bair House, five residents, 11 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, four residents, three staff
• Wood Lane Residential Dunn House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Rollie Hampton, two residents, one staff
• Wood Lane Residential Schult House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Restle, one resident, one staff
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 540 cases over the past two weeks. Wood County’s population is 130,817. That is 412 cases per 100,000. Last week’s reporting was 643 cases over the past two weeks.
Statewide, there are 791,191 confirmed cases and 10,225 confirmed deaths.
Deadline extended for chamber nominations
The deadline for the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Awards Nominations has been extended to Monday at 5 p.m. The public is invited to submit nominations for the Zeus, Athena & Outstanding Citizen Awards to honor individuals who make a difference in the community.
Nomination forms, including criteria and submission information, are available from the chamber, 217 S. Church St., and can also be obtained at www.bgchamber.net. For questions contact the Chamber of Commerce office at 419-353-7945 or chamber@bgchamber.net
The Athena Award Program celebrates the achievement of women as valued members and leaders of the community and recognizes those who support them.
The Zeus Award Program is the counterpart to the Athena. Recipients are male individuals who support a culture that encourages women to achieve their full leadership potential through active mentoring, support systems and development actions.
The Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award recognizes two citizens (one male, one female) who focus their work to the Bowling Green area, and have demonstrated an active leadership role for the community through involvement in business, civic, social and/or service organizations.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: The coldest air of the season is expected to arrive this weekend into early next week with below zero wind chills possible this weekend through Monday night.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -2. West wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 17. West wind 13 to 16 mph. A chance of snow at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Extended: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 14. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 8. A chance of snow after 1 p.m. Monday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Snow likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy at night, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of snow Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 14. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 20.