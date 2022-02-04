County has 52 new COVID cases
There have been 30,494 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
This is an increase 52 since Monday.
There have been 309 deaths. There have been no new deaths since Monday.
There have been 1,099 hospitalizations since March 2020. There has been one one since Monday.
There are 27,116 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 274 in Bowling Green and 343 in Perrysburg.
There are 67 in rural Bowling Green, 62 in Northwood and 46 in Rossford.
There are 42 in North Baltimore and 39 in Walbridge.
There are 30 in Pemberville, 21 in Weston and 20 in Wayne.
Statewide, there are 2,601,241 confirmed cases and 33,537 confirmed deaths.
BG drivers moved vehicles off snow streets
Bowling Green police have not had to issue any parking tickets or tow any vehicles left parked on snow streets.
“People have done a good job of heeding the city’s advice,” said Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Adam Skaff.
The city declared a snow emergency at 9 a.m. Wednesday, in advance of the storm. Vehicles had to be moved off designated snow streets and from cul-de-sacs by 11 am.
Vehicles not removed are subject to being towed and/or issued a citation.
Even those who do not live on snow streets are being asked to remove vehicles from the street whenever possible. Doing so helps crews remove snow along the roads quickly and safely.
Library branches will open at noon
Both the Bowling Green and Walbridge locations of the Wood County District Public Library will have a delayed opening on Friday. Both locations will open at noon.
Gardner talks ‘state of education’
Bowling Green Rotary Club’s guest speaker next week will be Randy Gardner, chancellor of Ohio’s Department of Education. The topic will be “State of Education in Ohio.”
The club meets Thursday at noon at Bowling Green Country Club.
Gardner oversees the state’s two and four- year colleges, universities and technical centers. More information is available at the club’s Facebook page.
Bradner dinner canceled
BRADNER — Due to the severe weather, there will not be a baked steak dinner at the Brader American Legion Post 338 on Sunday.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -6. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 9.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 26. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 13. Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 26. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 11. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 25. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 16. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 32.