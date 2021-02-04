Bradner post serves baked steak
BRADNER — A baked steak dinner will be held Sunday at the American Legion Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St.
Call in to order meals to 419-288-3634 or stop by the post to eat. The menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes with or without gravy, green beans, drink, dessert and a roll, for $9.
Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. until gone or 1 p.m. Masks are required.
Birth
Karrie and Mike Dyer, a daughter, Feb. 2, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Rain and snow before 3 a.m., then a chance of snow. Low around 20. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 22 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Friday: A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 23. Breezy, with a west wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 10. West wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 18. A chance of snow showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 14. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 3. Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 14. A chance of snow showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of snow showers Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of snow showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 14.