BG, Walbridge libraries close
Due to winter weather, both Bowling Green and Walbridge locations of the Wood County District Public Library will close at 2 this afternoon.
Both WCDPL locations will be closed Thursday. Bookmobile and Outreach services will close at noon today and resume on Monday.
While the library is closed, patrons are invited to use WCDPL’s eMedia resources, which are available 24/7 with instant access to movies, music, books and audiobooks. For more information on eMedia, visit wcdpl.org/eMedia.
Perrysburg Hall of Fame Induction postponed
PERRYSBURG — Due to the winter storm, the Perrysburg High School Athletic Department has postponed the Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Ceremony that had been scheduled for Saturday.
Perrysburg Schools will issue a refund to anyone who purchased a ticket.
Port authority meets Feb. 14
The Wood County Port Authority will meet Feb. 14 at 7:30 a.m. at the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, 12560 Middleton Pike.
Great Decisions Lecture Series will be online
Due to inclement weather the Saturday session of Great Decisions will be an online-only format.
On Friday, participants will receive an email from with the zoom link and class information.
For more information, call the WCCOA Programs Department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
Handbell choir performs at St. Tim’s
PERRYSBURG — St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church of Perrysburg Discovers Music Series continues in February on Sunday at 3 p.m. with the Sanctus Handbell Choir of First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor, Michigan. This very large group is comprised of five octaves of handbells, seven octaves of choir chimes, and three octaves of dutch handbells. The ringers are members and non-members of the church.
St. Timothy’s Church is located at 871 E. Boundary St. St. Tim’s Discovers is dedicated to bringing classical music to communities throughout Northwest Ohio. The performance is free and open to the public; doors open to the public at 2:30 p.m. St. Timothy’s is fully accessible with plenty of convenient parking. Information on all upcoming events in the series is available at www.saint-timothy.net.
Tree workshop rescheduled
Due to the winter weather, the Wood Soil and Water Conservation District tree workshop is rescheduled for Feb. 19 from9-11 a.m. at the district office 1616 E. Wooster St., Suite 32. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Craig Everett, OSU Extension Wood County horticulturist will give a brief presentation and answer questions. Register online at www.woodswcd.com.
BG chamber dinner set for May 7
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors have approved a new date for the Annual Meeting Dinner & Awards, which had been previously scheduled for the end of January. The decision was made to combine the dinner with the Mid Year Meeting into a formal event to be held on May 7 at the Bowling Green State University Lenhart Grand Ballroom.
“We’re excited that we are still holding an in-person event and that we have the opportunity to present our awards with members of the community being a part of the celebration,” said Mary Hinkelman, executive director of the BG chamber. “With all the planning involved, we’re happy that our board has chosen to postpone rather than cancel this event. It’s exciting to recognize deserving people in our community”
The combined event will take place at the original time with cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and program at 8 p.m. The general public is welcome to attend and anyone interested should go to www.bgchamber.net , download the RSVP form, and return it to the chamber office at 217 S. Church St. Reservations are due by April 15.
Chamber investors can RSVP for the revised date using original RSVP cards or cards downloaded from the chamber website. Any RSVPs that have been previously received will be transferred to the rescheduled date. To change or cancel a reservation, call the office at 419-353-7945.
Review financials for ambulance district
BRADNER — The annual financial report for the South East Ambulance District is complete and available at the office of the fiscal officer.
The district will meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Montgomery Township building, 1968 Mermill Road, at 8 p.m.
Forecast
Tonight: A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 9-14 inches. North winds will be gusting as high as 30 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible today. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility this afternoon. Snowfall rates may approach 1 inch per hour at times.
Friday: Snow likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -3. Blustery, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: Partly sunny, with a high near 18. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around -1. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 18. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 9. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 28. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 12. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 22. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 7. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 26.