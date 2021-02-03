NIOT meets Thursday, virtually
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually, on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
BG food distribution is Friday
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program is Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
SeaGate Food Bank also will be present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. You are asked to remain in your vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Learn about Way library’s digital services
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library offers a wide array of digital services that can be accessed online at any time. They cover everything from ebooks to entertainment, DIY to ongoing education, and more.
In a virtual presentation Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m., Adam Marier from the library’s technology department will introduce all the different services available and highlight the new ones added by Way during the past year.
Marier will answer questions about the various apps and websites that may be needed to use these services and how to get the most out of a library card. All of the library services covered in this presentation can be found at digital.waylibrary.info.
Registration is required and closes 12 hours before the start of the program. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, ext. 119. The Zoom link will be emailed to all who are registered.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind around 7 mph.
Thursday: A chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. South wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Rain and snow before 2 a.m., then a chance of snow. Low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 27. Breezy. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 8. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 19. A chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of snow Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around -2. Partly sunny and cold on Monday, with a high near 7.