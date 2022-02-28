Driver dies in one-vehicle crash
HOYTVILLE — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday east of the village.
At 9:39 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a tree on Needles Road between Potter and Range Line roads.
The driver has been identified as at James A. King, 61, Deshler.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
County health assessment reported this week
The Wood County Health Partners are proud to present the 2021 Wood County Community Health Assessment report. Members of the community are invited to attend a meeting to review and discuss the findings.
It will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the Wood County Hospital Meeting Rooms, 950 W. Wooster St.
This Community Health Assessment is a data-driven examination of the health of adults, youth and children who live in Wood County. It compares new data to information from previous assessments and the state and country as a whole to give us a snapshot of the health of our community.
Releasing this report is a crucial step in raising awareness of key health issues we are facing and informing our path to building a healthier community, according to a news release.
The Community Health Assessment will serve as the basis for the Community Health Improvement Plan, which defines our priorities and outlines actions we will take over the next three years to improve the health of people in our county.
“It is our hope that this report will be enlightening not only for the general public but also those organizations that will use the data to inform their work and motivate communities to become champions for positive change.”
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. East wind around 6 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West wind 8 to 10 mph. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 30. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday with a high near 47 and a low around 28. Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 31 and a low around 22. On Friday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.