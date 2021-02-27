West Merry closes for sewer work
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be closing West Merry Avenue, from North Grove to Main streets, and posting the area no parking, on Tuesday from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Work may carry over into Wednesday.
The closure is required in order to repair a sewer lateral. This timeline is dependent upon progress of work and weather.
ESC board calls special meeting
A special board meeting of the Wood County Educational Service Center will be held Monday at 4 p.m.
Ohio awards certification to Bradner police
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services Executive Director Karhlton Moore announced today that the Bradner Police Department adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory.
There are 491 agencies that are certified, and 73 that are in the process of becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring. Additionally, over 29,385 officers (representing over 91% of all law enforcement officers in Ohio, including most of Ohio’s metropolitan areas) are employed by an agency that is involved in some form of the certification process.
The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio and were developed and established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.
The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s nearly 900 law enforcement agencies on a process to ensure that they are in compliance with Ohio’s new standards.
Kiwanis Club sells daffodils
The Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green is taking orders for the daffodils fundraiser.
Money raised from this event will go directly toward making an impact in the Bowling Green Community.
Pre-order bouquets of 10 wrapped daffodils for $10. They will be available for pick-up from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Klotz Floral Center, 906 Napoleon Road or for delivery (in Bowling Green only, for $1 per bouquet) on March 29.
For more information, email ahess@brookdale.com or call 419-889-4541.
The deadline to order is March 15.
Hear state of the city address
The City of Bowling Green and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will present the State of the City Address in March.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, the address will be a pre-taped event and will be available for viewing on March 10 at 9 a.m. on the chamber website at www.bgchamber.net.
Birth
Kristen Harris, a son, Feb. 24, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers before 1 p,m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 30.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 41. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 20. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 42. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 48. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Partly sunny Thursday, with a high near 46.