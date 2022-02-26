BG Human Relations Commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Simpson Building banquet room, 1291 Conneaut Ave.
BG school board hold special meeting
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Administrative Offices, 137 Clough St.
The board will immediately go into executive session for the purpose of preparing for negotiations.
No action will be taken.
Lake schools March meeting moved
MILLBURY — The Lake Local Schools Board of Education March meeting is being moved to March 23 at 6 p.m. in the middle school media center.
Families invited to dances at community center
Join the City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department as they host two separate family dances at the Bowling Green Community Center on March 12.
The annual Daddy-Daughter Dance will be held from 5:-6:30 p.m. A new Mother-Son Dance has been added to the evening and will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. These dances provide an opportunity for children ages 5-13 and their parents/guardians to dress up and enjoy an evening filled with age-appropriate music, dancing, food and fun.
As part of the registration fee, each event will include boxed dinners from Paglia’s Pizza, a goodie bag containing games, candy and crafts, recreational activities in the gymnasium and other parts of the Community Center. Formal photo opportunities for each couple will also be provided. Spaces are limited.
Register by Friday at the community center, 1245 Newton Road, or www.bgohio.org/parks, as spaces are limited to ensure social distancing between groups. Cost is $30 per couple for residents; $35 per couple for non-residents; $12 for additional daughters/sons.
Call for artists for jazz, art fest
GRAND RAPIDS — The annual Sunset Jazz and Art Festival sponsored by the Grand Rapids Arts Council will be held Aug. 21 from 2 p.m. until sunset along the towpath of the Maumee River. This event will feature jazz performances, a juried art show and sale, food and beverages.
Artists wishing to participate will be asked to submit three photos, displaying close-ups of their work by July 10. All work must be original, hand-produced of the entrant. Artists will be selected by a panel of judges consisting of art educators and members of the Grand Rapids community.
Due to space restrictions, the number of participants will be limited and provided a 10 x 10 space to each. Exhibitors must furnish their own tables, chairs, display materials and tents. There will be a $50 fee per booth. For an application, call 419-832-5664 or visit the website at grac@grandrapidsartscouncil.org.
Business, Briefing & Brew at Home2 Suites
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces a Business, Briefing & Brew for Chamber Investors on March 9 from 8-9 a.m. at Home2 Suites, 1630 E. Wooster St.
Check out the newest Bowling Green hotel property, meet general manager Alia Hamdar, enjoy some refreshments and come prepared to network. There will also be raffle prizes including some night stays. Everyone will get the opportunity to share something about their business. Don’t forget to bring business cards.
The chamber offers these networking opportunities as a way for businesses build relationships and learn about the progress, changes and needs in the different industries represented. These events lead to collaboration, mentoring and resources that will foster career development.
Register at bgchamber.net under the events tab, or email Events@bgchamber.net or call 419-353-7945.
Birth
Kaylee and Ben Botjer, a son, Feb. 23, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 16.
Extended: Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 34. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. Mostly cloudy Tuesday, with a high near 41. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 36. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 23. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 37.