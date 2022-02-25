County has 215 new COVID cases in last week
There have been 31,148 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
This is an increase 199 since Feb. 10.
The cases per 100,000 over the last seven days are 164. The average cases per day is 31.
There have been 339 deaths.
There have been 1,099 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 30,394 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Of the cases by zip code, there are 40 in Bowling Green and 70 in Perrysburg.
There are 12 in Northwood, eight in North Baltimore and seven in Rossford.
Statewide, there are 2,649,692 confirmed cases and 36,267 confirmed deaths.
BGSU is reporting 11 cases from Feb. 16-22. BGSU updates its cases on Wednesdays.
That includes 10 students and one faculty.
Cumulative cases at BGSU are 673 since Jan. 10.
PERI meets Monday
Chapter 33 PERI will meet Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the Wood County Senior Center.
Registration starts at 1 p.m.
Medicare and legislative updates will be discussed.
The speaker will be Nate Miller, a certified Bob Ross instructor.
Bob Ross was an American oil painter and TV personality whose popular PBS “The Joy of Painting” (1983-94) made him a household name.
Miller will paint a landscape and show you that you don’t make mistakes, just have happy accidents.
Rotary hears about inclusive park
The Rotary Club of Bowling Green’s guest speaker on Thursday at the Bowling Green Country Club will be Margie Harris, treasurer, Wood County Plays Inc. with special guest, Ryan Wichman, president.
They will talk about building an inclusive playground at Carter Park so families and children of all abilities have a place to play together.
WaterShed in BG damaged
Bowling Green police was dispatched to the WaterShed at 989 S. Main St. Tuesday morning for a criminal damaging report.
According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, the responding officer was told the exterior door had been damaged sometime since the afternoon of Feb. 18. The locking mechanism and door frame had marks consistent with a grinding tool being used.
Entry was not gained into the Water Shed and damage was estimated at $100, according to the report.
Revolving loan fund committee meets
The Bowling Green Revolving Loan Fund Committee will meet on Monday at 11 a.m., at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss loan application(s) and other business for the Business Revolving Loan Fund.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Calm wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 24.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 38. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 18. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 36. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 23. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 46.