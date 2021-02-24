Crash causes power outage in Weston
WESTON — An accident Saturday east of the village caused a power outage.
Dannielle Asztalos, Weston, was traveling westbound on Sand Ridge Road just west of Range Line Road around 4 a.m. when she went off the left side of the roadway. Her Ford F-250 struck a utility pole, causing disabling damage to her truck and knocking power out.
Facebook posts by the Weston Township Fire Department indicate power was restored at 9:30 a.m. and the road reopened at 6:18 p.m.
Asztalos was cited for failure to stop after an accident, driving under suspension and failure to maintain reasonable control.
According to the accident report, alcohol is suspected as a factor in the accident.
The report filed by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office is not complete and is subject to change.
Wing night supports legion
BRADNER — The American Legion is having wing night on Saturday from 5-8 p.m.
Get eight jumbo wings, tater tots and homemade coleslaw for $9. Call in orders to 419-288-3634 for take out or dine in. Face masks are required to enter the legion and social distancing will be implemented.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 19. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Extended: Sunny on Friday, with a high near 38. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 47. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 46. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of rain and snow showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 38.