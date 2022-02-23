Missing Walbridge teen found
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday took a report of a missing teen. She was reportedly located Tuesday afternoon
Maisey Zelman, 16, from Walbridge left her mother’s house Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m.
According to the sheriff’s report, she said she was going to her father’s house in Bradner but never arrived.
She was last seen on Saturday in a red 2010 Honda Civic with license plate JCF-8747. Her cell phone last pinged around 6 p.m. Saturday near Van Wert before it was turned off. An Apple device belonging to the teen pinged near McComb on Sunday around 10 p.m.
According to a social media post made by the mother, the Honda’s license plate has been photographed in Hebron, Indiana, and then later near Chicago late Saturday or early Sunday.
On Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said she had been located and is safe.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on US 24
A Toledo man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle Monday afternoon on U.S. 24.
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Route 24 east of Ohio 295 in Providence Township, Lucas County, at approximately 1:13 p.m..
A Harley Davidson Electra Glide Classic operated by David Michael DeJonghe, 57, was traveling west on US 24. DeJonghe’s motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway into the grassy median before he corrected and entered the westbound lanes. DeJonghe’s motorcycle overturned onto its side and he was ejected from it.
DeJonghe was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The westbound lanes of Route 24 were shut down for approximately an hour during the investigation.
This crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Providence Township Fire & Rescue, KK Collision, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: A system will track across the Ohio Valley Thursday night through Friday morning, bringing the potential for light to moderate snow accumulations. A period of mixed precipitation is also possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Snow at night. Low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Extended: A chance of snow before 1 p.m. Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 15. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 31. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 35. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 14. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 30. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 18. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 34.