Wood County records 11,367 cases, 1 more death
There have been 11,367 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 76 since Thursday.
There have been 191 deaths, an increase of one since Thursday.
There are 81 active cases; this is an increase of 4 since Thursday.
There have been 558 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 5,428 males and 5,939 females.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 17,904 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 13.69% of the population. The number was 16,333 on Thursday.
Statewide, there have been 1,451,107 vaccines started, affecting 12.41% of the population.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
Statewide, there are 821,016 confirmed cases and 14,351 confirmed deaths. According to a note on the state website, the Bureau of Infectious Diseases and the Bureau of Vital Statistics continues to reconcile death data. This process is ongoing as the teams complete a deep review of the data.
Lake board plans workshop
MILLBURY — The Lake Local Schools Board of Education plans to hold a workshop on March 20 at 7:30 a.m. in the middle school media center. The intent is to discuss the district’s finances.
Births
Desiree Fostervold and Carl Wilson, a daughter, Feb. 20, Wood County Hospital.
Alexis Parkhurst, a daughter, Feb. 19, Wood County Hospital.
Kristi and Nick Peiffer, a son, Feb. 17, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind 9 to 13 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 11 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Extended: Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 34. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 20. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 35. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 41. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 31. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 44.