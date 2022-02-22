Shinew honored by Kiwanis Club
Dawn Shinew, dean of the Bowling Green State University of College of Education, is the guest speaker at Thursday’s Kiwanis noon luncheon at the Wood County Senior Center.
This week’s program winds up the Kiwanians annual Inspirational Educator month.
Shinew earned a bachelor’s degree from BGSU in 1986 and later received a master’s degree from BGSU in 1993 and a Ph.D. from Ohio State University in 1998.
She returned to BGSU in 2012 as the director of the School of Teaching and Learning after holding a similar position at Washington State University where she had taught since 1998. She was selected to her current position in 2015.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Additional snowmelt early this week and rain today will lead to additional rises on area waterways. Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, and low lying or poor drainage areas is possible. A system will track through the Ohio Valley Thursday night and Friday morning bringing the potential for moderate snow accumulations. A period of mixed precipitation is also possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. A chance of snow after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Extended: A chance of snow before 8 a.m. Thursday, then a chance of snow after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Snow at night mainly after 8 p.m. Low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Snow, mainly before 8 a.m. on Friday. High near 28. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 10. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 27. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 18. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 33. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 12. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 25.
Correction
Robison indicted on 2 charges
William Van Robison, 68, Bowling Green, has been indicted for two additional counts of sexual battery, both third-degree felonies.
Saturday’s story incorrectly reported only one charge.
In addition to what was reported Saturday, Robison is accused, from Jan. 8, 2008 to Dec. 31, 2010, in engaging in sexual conduct while knowing the victim’s ability to know what was going on was substantially impaired.