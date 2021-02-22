Toledo bar cited for violating health orders
Ohio Investigative Unit agents cited a Toledo bar on Sunday.
Frankie Goes to Town LLC., known as Chevy’s Bar, was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity.
At 12:10 a.m., agents observed approximately 100 patrons standing and consuming alcohol with little to no facial coverings worn or social distancing measures in place, according to a news release. Agents also observed security at the door allowing patrons to enter without controlling the capacity of the permit premises. Agents previously cited the liquor permit in October for improper conduct – disorderly activity.
The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
BG Parks & Rec meeting canceled
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to lack of business. For questions or more information call 419-354-6223.
Forecast
Today: A chance of rain and snow, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 13 to 17 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 31.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 40. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 25. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 32. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 18. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 31. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 23. Partly sunny on Saturday, with a high near 38.