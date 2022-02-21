Firefly Nights will be back this year
Firefly Nights, a Friday festival in downtown Bowling Green, will be back again this year after two years off due to the pandemic.
The mission of Firefly Nights is to foster the diverse, neighborly, and lively atmosphere of Downtown Bowling Green while giving the community an opportunity to gather for fun, food and entertainment.
The festivals will be held the third Friday of June, July and August within the North and South blocks of Main Street.
The event features live music, kid zones with free activities for children of all ages, local shops and vendors, local restaurants and food trucks, corn hole and sidewalk chalk.
BG chamber investor grant goes to Pinnacle
Pinnacle Plastic Products is the recipient of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Investor Grant for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Rose Britner, human resources manager at Pinnacle Plastic Products, applied for the Investor Grant in hopes of using the money to update their training library to create safety training videos in both English and Spanish.
“These training videos will show the correct and safe ways to use the various tools and personal protective equipment that our production associates use regularly,” Britner said.
The videos will be produced by Bowling Green State University student Drew Kibble of Drew Kibble Videography.
The grants are available to all investors in good standing at the chamber, and the application is available online for easy submission. The grant provides a chamber investor up to $1,000 that is earmarked for employee training programs, toward the purchase of business-related equipment, or applied towards the offset of a BGSU/Owens Community College student internship. The deadline for the first quarter grant submission is March 31.
Head-shaving event to raise funds for cancer research
Bowling Green State University will host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds for lifesaving childhood cancer research on Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the multipurpose room of Bowen-Thompson Student Union.
With a goal of raising $8,000, local participants have registered to shave their head to support the foundation’s mission to fund the best research to find cures and better treatments for kids with cancer.
One in five children is diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. will not survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment too harsh for their developing bodies. As the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants, St. Baldrick’s Foundation is leading the charge to conquer kids’ cancer.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Snow melt during the early part of the week combined with a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain on Tuesday will lead to additional rises on area waterways. Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, and low lying or poor drainage areas is possible.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 45. South wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 58. South wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 32. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 22. A chance of snow after 1 p.m. Thursday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Snow likely at night, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 28. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 15. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 30.